The community of Engolotshe at KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal whose livestock are being killed by lions and other predators, allegedly escaping from the Imfolozi Game Reserve are now living in fear. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - AFTER a pride of lions escaped from the Hluhluwe-­Imfolozi Park three weeks ago and killed several cattle, KwaZulu-Natal lawmakers will conduct an oversight visit and hold a community meeting in Nongoma today. The legislature’s Conservation and Environmental Affairs portfolio committee chairperson, Celiwe Madlopha, said they would be meeting the eMasokeni and Ngolotshe (Mona River) communities at the Ngolotshe Lower Primary School.

Madlopha said some of the lions had been captured, while others were still at large, posing a danger to communities living around the park.

She said she would seek ways to strengthen the partnership between communities and the park’s authority to avoid incidents of this nature in future.

“Sadly, this hole in the fence is reported to have been created by bush meat poachers, and that is where the need for partnerships comes in,” Madlopha said.

She added that they would discuss how to better deal with poaching.

KZN Wildlife and the committee vowed to investigate the loss of livestock, including compensation for those affected.

“A number of commitments were made by KZN Wildlife, and the portfolio committee will follow up and ensure that these commitments are met.”

She added that a smart fence would be erected, which would give a signal when the fence was tampered with or broken. Ezemvelo said about 45km of fencing around the reserve would be replaced, while some sections were in need of repair.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the cost of the fencing would be R2.2 million.

He said no repairs had taken place yet as they were still waiting for the supplier to deliver the materials.

Mntambo said the initial estimate of the number of lions that escaped was 13, but added that it was difficult to determine the exact number.

“The modus operandi of these lions is that they go out, attack livestock, and when they are full go back to the reserve until the next time they are hungry,” said Mntambo.

He added that the community had noticed the place the lions used to escape and had placed a trap there, and subsequently caught two of them.

“We had field rangers on the ground and we hired professional hunters to help us as the safety of the community is of paramount importance,” he said.

Earlier this week a third lion was killed by a ranger in the Mahlabathini area in Ulundi, which neighbours the game reserve.

The Induna from Makhalathini area, Aaron Zuma, said there were around 300 families living near the reserve.

Ngolotshe ward 11 councillor Nhlanhla Mthembu thanked The Mercury for intervening in the crisis.

“The situation has returned to normal in Ngolotshe and cattle owners have been paid,” he said.

The Mercury