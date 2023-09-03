KZN Legislature on a mission to get voters ready for next year’s elections

Durban - Speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Nontembeko Boyce says they will continue to encourage all of the province’s eligible voters to register in order to vote in next year’s elections. She said this as her office continues to run programmes aimed at ensuring that citizens know the importance of voting, which include last week’s visit to different parts of Durban.

She said the programme, which will be next held in uMgungundlovu district, was adopted by the legislature in 2019. “The legislature adopted a civic education programme. This happens every year preceding the elections. So in 2020 we had the same programme, and now we have been to eThekwini,” she said. She cited Mangosuthu University of Technology where they started in July, uMlazi Township V Section and Mega City Shopping Centre.