KZN Lotto winner plans to share part of his R2.6m jackpot with the less fortunate

Durban – A self-employed Lotto and Powerball player from KwaZulu-Natal has won over R2.6 million. Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, made the announcement on Tuesday.

“It is with great pleasure that Ithuba, the proud operator of the National Lottery, announces that a regular Lotto and Powerball player has claimed his first big win. “The self-employed KZN resident spent R120 on the quick-pick ticket that netted him R2 612 204. 20 in draw 2370 on September 20.” According to the operator, the winner was informed by an email from his bank.

“Sharing the news with his wife was the first thing he did once he realised it was for real. The winnings have been earmarked to take the family on holiday.” Ithuba said the winner, who is already a contributor to charitable causes, will also share some of his winnings with those less fortunate. Having “always hoped” he would strike it lucky, the winner says he plays every week, once a week, and never spends more than R160 on a ticket.

“He intends to keep on working and will continue phanda pusha playing.” Ithuba chief executive officer Charmaine Mabuza said that every big win is a cause for celebration. “As the operator of the National Lottery, we understand the extent to which a big win changes people’s lives. It is, therefore, a privilege to be a part of this winner’s journey and to support him in whatever way needed.”