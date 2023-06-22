KZN man, 28, on parole for attempted murder is sentenced to life in prison for rape

Durban - A 28-year-old re-offender on parole was sentenced to life in prison by the Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal, for raping a 23-year-old woman.
Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on Tuesday Thobani Madida was sentenced to life imprisonment and a further eight years after he was found guilty of rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and kidnapping.
Ngcobo said the conviction came after Madida had been caught violating the community of Blaawbosch in Osizweni.
Detailing the incident, Ngcobo said that on August 11, 2018, Madida went to a residence at Blaawbosch where the 23-year-old victim was with her friends.
She said the accused demanded to speak to the victim and became violent.
“The homeowner reprimanded him and he stabbed the homeowner with a knife.
“He dragged the woman out of the house and raped her in the bushes near the house.
“The victim was then taken to different locations where the accused continued to rape her until she managed to escape,” the police spokesperson said.
According to Ngcobo, the matter was reported at Osizweni SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.
“The investigating officer pulled out all stops in probing the matter and arrested the suspect a few days later. Following his arrest it was discovered that the suspect was out on parole for attempted murder,” she said.