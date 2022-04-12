KZN man dies in flood on his way home from work

Durban – A man went missing while travelling home from work during heavy rain on Monday night which has caused flooding across KwaZulu-Natal. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said the missing man's family contacted them on Monday night when he failed to arrive home after work.

Meyrick said the man was on his way home just after 10pm and his family were unable to contact him. He said high water levels and poor visibility hindered the search for the man and his vehicle. “Once flood waters had receded the vehicle was found. Sadly, the man was still in his vehicle,” said Meyrick.

Emergency services and government departments have appealed to residents to stay indoors as many roads are flooded or obstructed by debris. The heavy rain has caused extensive damage to roads and bridges. The KZN Department of Transport urged motorists to be extra vigilant. “Motorists must not take a chance and drive through flooded roads and bridges. If possible we urge motorists to delay their travels and stay at home until the weather subsides,” warned the department.

