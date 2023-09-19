KZN man handed 12-year jail term for robbing, stabbing woman who was on her way to work

Durban - A 26-year-old KZN man has been sentenced to 12 years direct imprisonment by the KwaDukuza Regional Court for the aggravated robbery of a woman who was on her way to work in the Shakaskraal area in northern KwaZulu-Natal. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Sicelo Ngiba robbed Assodi Naicker, 50, while she was walking to get a taxi to go to work.

“Ngiba approached her and grabbed her handbag containing cash, a bank card and a cellphone. “They struggled for the bag and Ngiba, who was armed with a knife, stabbed her on her finger. He eventually left the bag and made off with her phone.” Ramkisson-Kara said the incident was caught on a nearby security camera.

“The footage was circulated in the area, this eventually led to Ngiba’s arrest a week later.” Regional Court prosecutor Nokwanda Mthembu led the evidence of the video footage as well as the testimonies of Ngiba’s friend, who accompanied him to sell the phone, and the person to whom Ngiba sold the phone. Mthembu also handed in a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) compiled by Naicker and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nombulelo Mzimela.

“In her statement, Naicker said due to the stab wound, she was unable to go to work.” Ramkisson-Kara said in sentencing Ngiba, the court deviated from the minimum sentence for robbery which is 15 years imprisonment, and sentenced him to 12 years direct imprisonment. She said the court considered his age as a compelling reason for the deviation.