KZN man handed 15-year jail term for stealing a Transnet cable valued at over R100 000

Durban - The Newcastle Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 36-year-old man to 15 years in jail for theft of a catenary cable belonging to Transnet. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Lindokuhle Sibiya was on June 28 sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for theft of a catenary cable, which is used to supply electricity to a train and hung between two points.

Mhlongo said Sibiya was arrested by Hawks members from the Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation in August 2021. He said members received information about a vehicle which was involved in the theft of a Transnet cable in the Kingsley area. “A joint operation was conducted and a vehicle was found parked along the R33 between Vryheid and Dundee. Upon searching the vehicle police found a catenary cable with a street value of approximately R105 000,” he said.