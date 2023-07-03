Independent Online
Monday, July 3, 2023

KZN man handed 15-year jail term for stealing a Transnet cable valued at over R100 000

A locomotive pulls freight wagons loaded with coal through the Transnet SOC Ltd. rail depot in Ermelo, South Africa.

File Picture: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - The Newcastle Regional Court has convicted and sentenced a 36-year-old man to 15 years in jail for theft of a catenary cable belonging to Transnet.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Lindokuhle Sibiya was on June 28 sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for theft of a catenary cable, which is used to supply electricity to a train and hung between two points.

Mhlongo said Sibiya was arrested by Hawks members from the Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation in August 2021.

He said members received information about a vehicle which was involved in the theft of a Transnet cable in the Kingsley area.

“A joint operation was conducted and a vehicle was found parked along the R33 between Vryheid and Dundee. Upon searching the vehicle police found a catenary cable with a street value of approximately R105 000,” he said.

Mhlongo said police also found a bolt cutter, generator and the grinder used in the commission of the crime.

“The cable was positively identified by a Transnet technician and Sibiya was placed under arrest and charged for theft of a catenary cable as well as damage to essential infrastructure,” he said.

According to the Hawks, Sibiya’s bail was successfully opposed and he appeared in court several times until he was sentenced last Wednesday.

THE MERCURY

