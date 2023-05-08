KZN man handed life in prison for rape after teacher notices change in pupil,12

Durban - The astute observations of a KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher, led to the arrest and conviction of the man who raped a 12-year-old girl. The Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle sentenced Mandlenkosi Ace Jiyane to life imprisonment on May 5, 2023.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Jiyane was convicted for the rape of a 12-year-old girl at Section 3 in Madadeni on October 19, 2020. “The girl’s teacher had noticed that something was wrong with her and, with the involvement of her parents, the girl spoke of her rape ordeal at the hands of Jiyane, 46, who was duly arrested,” he said. Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has hailed the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) investigating officers for their meticulous investigations which secured the sentence for the gruesome violation of the child.