KZN man handed three life terms in prison for 'raping spree'

Durban - A 45-year-old was handed three life terms in prison by the Madadeni Regional Court in Newcastle last week for raping three women in separate incidents. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Muziwami Zwane was sentenced on May 4 for the three rapes that took place in 2019.

Netshiunda said Zwane will also serve nine more years for kidnapping and an additional six years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Detailing the three rapes, Netshiunda said the accused lured a victim, who was 40 at the time, from a tavern to his house at Section 2 in Madadeni on November 2, 2019. “He locked the door and dragged her to his bedroom where he raped her repeatedly. He imprisoned the victim until she managed to escape on the third day.”

A day after this victim freed herself, Zwane convinced his ex-girlfriend to visit him so that the two could drink traditional beer. “Zwane kidnapped the then 27-year-old victim overnight and raped her repeatedly. He also strangled her and assaulted her with a bush knife.” According to Netshiunda, prior to the November incidents, the accused had used the same modus operandi to kidnap, assault and repeatedly rape a 29-year-old victim from May 27 to 28 in 2019.