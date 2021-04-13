KZN man kills fiancée and ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nonhlanhla Hlatshwayo and Nomonde Zondi Durban - Police are investigating charges of murder and an inquest docket, after a man shot a policewoman and a former girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself. It is believed that the man, who was not named by the police, was in a relationship with the policewoman. She was shot dead in Mariannhill, while the man’s former girlfriend was killed in KwaDabeka. Thabisile Ngubo, the sister of the KwaDabeka woman Lindiwe Ngubo who was killed, said the man was the father of her sister’s child and that they had broken up three years ago. Ngubo said the man and her sister were not on good terms because he did not pay maintenance for the child.

“He had always wanted to talk to my sister about supporting the child, and every time they spoke, nothing would change. My sister eventually got tired of his inconsistent ways, she stopped talking to him and also banned him from seeing the child,” she said.

Ngubo said the man came to their neighbourhood on Saturday evening and wanted to speak to Lindiwe. He sent people to their home to ask that she come out to speak to him.

“My sister kept on refusing, but he carried on sending people until he followed one of them to our house. He barged in and went straight to my sister's room, where she had locked herself in with her child, and kicked out their child.

“’We first heard an altercation and I went to the door to reprimand him. After a few minutes, we heard about seven to eight gunshots.

“As soon as we heard the gunshots, we tried to open the door. He came out and pointed the gun at us, we stepped back, and he closed the door again and we heard another gunshot.”

She said her sister had recently completed her studies in Informational Technology at Mancosa and had been looking forward to her graduation.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incidents.

She said a 28-year-old police officer, stationed at Pinetown, was fatally shot after a domestic dispute at the KwaSanti area in Mariannhill, at around 7.48pm.

The man then went to KwaDabeka.

“At about 8.30pm, the suspect proceeded to R section in KwaDabeka, where he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, aged 35 years. The suspect, aged 33 years, was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. His firearm was found next to his body. Both matters are still under investigation.”

The Mercury