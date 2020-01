KZN man mourns wife killed in Melville drive-by shooting









Sherwin Basdew and his wife, Samantha Daniels-Basdew, who was shot dead in a shooting in Johannesburg in the early hours of New Year’s Day. FACEBOOK Durban - The grieving husband of one of the victims in the New Year’s Day shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, said he was trying to remain strong for his two children while he planned his wife’s funeral. Sherwin Basdew will bury his wife in Cedarville, Matatiele, on Saturday. According to media reports, the couple recently moved to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal. Daniels-Basdew was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting just after 1am on January1 at a restaurant in Melville. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue and allegedly fired multiple shots at patrons sitting outside the restaurant.

“Eight people were shot. Two were declared dead on the scene, while six were rushed to nearby hospitals, with two of the six in a critical condition.

“Both the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40.”

Peters said two cases of murder and six of attempted murder were opened, adding that no arrests had been made and investigations were continuing.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Basdew said he had been reliving the moment every day since the shooting.

“I need to be strong for my kids right now, as they are taking it very badly.

“Right now my head is all over the place, trying to juggle my kids, home, work and emotions.

“It’s not easy for us right now, in all aspects, as we are still preparing to lay her to rest next week on Saturday,” the widower said.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the unknown suspects.

The Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, condemned the shooting and said that it marred what started off as peaceful celebrations in Johannesburg.

He urged police investigators to spare no effort to ensure that those responsible were brought to book.

The Mercury