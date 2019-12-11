KZN man tells of Pretoria flood ordeal









AN AERIAL picture of the flooding around The Centurion Hotel in Pretoria yesterday. Durban - A KwaDukuza resident has described the terrifying experience of wading through flood waters while clinging to a rope bridge to get to safety. Simphiwe Magagula and Sipho Mkhize from the KwaDukuza Municipality were in Pretoria on Monday for work. They, with other hotel guests, had to be rescued by members of the SANDF. Magagula said: “I noticed that something was wrong when I tried to go to our rented car that was parked outside. I was stopped by the hotel employees who said I could not go outside as the hotel lobby and basement had been flooded,” he said. He said he went to Mkhize’s room to wake him up and from the hotel window they could see that the Hennops River had burst its banks and the bridge had been submerged.

“We started following developments about the floods on Twitter and one of the videos was of our rented car being swept away,” he said.

He said guests were told that SANDF helicopters had been dispatched to rescue them.

Magagula was unable to get to the helicopters and had to use the rope bridge to get to safety.

“It was scary. We were wearing life jackets but the people that were there seemed to be divers, so that gave us a little confidence that they were used to working in water,” he said.

Yesterday, the country’s capital was counting the heavy cost caused by downpours which have battered the city in the past few days. Hundreds of people were left homeless and infrastructure was severely damaged.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile visited affected areas in Mamelodi yesterday.

Dlamini Zuma announced that a body had been found in Centurion.

She said the person had been swept away by floodwaters in that area on Monday. “We are saddened by the fact that we did lose one person.”

Dlamini Zuma added that a person had also been reported missing in Mamelodi.

The Tshwane Emergency Services said about 1200 people were relocated from disaster areas and 280 rescued from the floods.

In Centurion, low-level bridges, including the intersection of Rabie and End streets, remained closed yesterday.

The Mercury