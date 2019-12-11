Simphiwe Magagula and Sipho Mkhize from the KwaDukuza Municipality were in Pretoria on Monday for work.
They, with other hotel guests, had to be rescued by members of the SANDF.
Magagula said: “I noticed that something was wrong when I tried to go to our rented car that was parked outside. I was stopped by the hotel employees who said I could not go outside as the hotel lobby and basement had been flooded,” he said.
He said he went to Mkhize’s room to wake him up and from the hotel window they could see that the Hennops River had burst its banks and the bridge had been submerged.