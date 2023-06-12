Independent Online
Monday, June 12, 2023

KZN man who participated in gang rape of woman, 34, handed hefty sentence

Published 1h ago

Durban - The Ulundi Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal sentenced a 42-year-old man to two terms of life in prison for rape plus 39 years for robbery.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Sthembiso Bongani Phakathi was found guilty on charges of rape, house robbery and aggravated robbery.

Netshiunda said the accused committed the crimes between January and March 2021 in the Mbhoshongweni area.

“Phakathi and his co-accused, who is still in the dock for the same offences, terrorised the community by committing robberies and rapes at gun- and knifepoint.”

Police said Phakhathi and his accomplice would approach the victims at their homes and prey on them before fleeing with their belongings.

“In one incident, the duo forced entry, gang raped a 34-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her house and robbed her of her belongings, including money. The matter was reported to Ulundi police and intensive investigations commenced.”

Netshiunda said a dedicated task team was formed which led to the arrest of the accused.

According to Netshiunda, the duo made several court appearances.

He said Phakathi pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for rape, 24 years for housebreakings and 15 years for aggravated robbery.

Police said the sentences will run concurrently.

THE MERCURY

