KZN man who raped boys between the ages of 4 and 8 handed 4 life terms

A 20-year-old man was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for the rape of four young boys, including his stepbrother. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the accused pleaded guilty to the rape of four boys aged between 4 and 8 years old. The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of his stepbrother who was one of the victims.

The incidents took place in May 2021 in the Imbali area in Pietermaritzburg. “In his plea, the man mentioned that he had been suffering from depression following his break-up with his girlfriend. He said that he had initially considered suicide, but decided to rape the boys instead.” She said on the day of the incident, the children were playing outside his house when he called them individually into his room and raped them.

“The matter came to light when his stepbrother reported the rape to their father. Their father then approached the parents of the other boys and they all went to the Edendale Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) where the matter was reported.” According to Ramkisson-Kara, at the TCC, the children received psycho-social intervention as well as holistic medico-legal assistance. She said the man was then pointed out to the police and arrested.

“He remained in custody and the matter was proceeding to trial when he decided to plead guilty.” In aggravation of sentence, regional court prosecutor Yashania Manickum told the court that the man’s actions proved that he was a danger to society; and at such a young and impressionable age, the boys had learnt to distrust elders. Manickum also submitted a Victim Impact Statement compiled by one of the children.