KZN man who was dedicated to fighting neighbourhood crime killed

Durban - A man, who was dedicated to fighting crime in his community of Zwelisha near Verulam, was shot dead outside his home on Saturday. Bongumusa Gasa, 58, was the secretary of the Mbombela community policing forum, which works to ensure safety in the area.

Nkosi Mhlongo, the ward councillor who is also acting as family spokesperson, said they were shocked by the murder. “Bongumusa was a very humble man, and his family said that he did not have any enemies. The family is shocked about his passing as his caring nature went as far as ensuring that our community is safe. “We are very hurt about this and we are pleading with anyone who may have leads, to please speak to the police. We promise the family that we will make sure that the killers are brought to book,’’ he said.

A community policing forum member from Phoenix, who knew Gasa and did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said community protectors were doing their best to protect communities. “When I heard of this incident it made me wonder what a peaceful man like Gasa did for him to be killed in such a manner. I hope those involved in this heinous act are brought to book. “As community protectors, we are there to serve and protect. We ask that the community come forth and assist the police with evidence,’’ he said. Prem Balram, spokesperson for security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said that they had received numerous calls from community members about the shooting.

“Residents of Insingizi Road contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at 10.34pm. Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered the man in his yard covered in a blanket. He was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries. “According to his family, the 58-year-old man was driving out of the yard to conduct patrols when his white Toyota Corolla was fired upon multiple times. The critically injured man managed to exit the vehicle but collapsed in his yard. Ten 9mm spent cartridges were recovered. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established,’’ he said. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said that police in Verulam were investigating the murder.