A tragic accident on the M35 near Folweni, between a minibus taxi and a sedan.

Durban - MEC for KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, has ordered an investigation into four crashes that claimed the lives of several people during the long weekend. “It is unfortunate that in the past long weekend, we have lost more than 30 lives in different crashes around the province. Most of such crashes could have been avoided if people abide by the rules of the road. Forensic experts have been dispatched to investigate the cause of these fatal crashes,” said

Kaunda.

The Department of Transport officials and the Road Accident Fund are currently engaging with the families of the deceased to assist them with funeral arrangements.

“We will be working closely with the families of the deceased to ensure that their loved ones are given a dignified burial,” said Kaunda.

He urged road users to continue to exercise cation and adhere to the road rules to save lives. Kaunda said police will maintain strong presence on major roads in the province as holiday makers are heading back home after the long weekend.

“We have asked the police to intensify law enforcement operations and focus on drinking and driving, over-speeding and unroadworthy vehicles. Let us all obey road rules so that we can save lives,” said Kaunda.

On Sunday, two vehicles collided in Folweni, south of Durban. According to the police, a Toyota Corolla collided head on with a Toyota Quantum on the M35. All five people in the Toyota Corolla died on the scene. Sixteen passengers from the minibus taxi were taken to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital to receive medical attention.

On Saturday, six people died in a minibus taxi in Pemoroy. The taxi, which was transporting young girls to an event, was travelling from Pemoroy to Durban. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it veered into the ditch.

Nine people who were injured were taken to Dundee and uMsinga Hospitals. The death toll from the crash rose to seven after one more maiden passed away in hospital.

Another accident was reported at Makhobeni Belgrade, where two light motor vehicles collided head on. Five occupants from the VW Polo died on the scene including the driver. The driver of the other vehicle also died, three were hospitalised at ITshelejuba Hospital for further medical attention.

In a separate crash in Louwsburg, a bus laden with more that 50 passengers was travelling in the KwaNgenetsheni Dlomodlomo area. It is alleged that the driver lost control while he was trying to brake at the bridge. The bus then overturned. Six people were reported dead on the scene, nine sustained critical injuries, 16 sustained serious injuries and 58 minor injuries and were taken to different hospitals for further medical attention.

Kaunda has conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those in hospitals a speedy recovery.

The Mercury