Irate residents took to the streets to protest, demanding that taxis from Lindelani Taxi Association be banned from using Dumisani Makhaye Road. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Kwazulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane is expected to meet the families of three high school pupils who were killed in a horrific crash along Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Newlands yesterday. A fourth pupil is in a stable condition in a Durban hospital.

The four girls, aged from 13 to 14, were on their way to school when a taxi allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light and ploughed into them.

Due to the speed at which the taxi was travelling, the girls’ bodies were dragged for several metres before the driver stopped. He then allegedly fled.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said three girls were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth had lifesaving treatment administered before being rushed to hospital in a critical state.

The pupils attended Newlands East Secondary School and three of them were about to write an exam.

Three high school pupils were killed in a taxi crash on Dumisani Makhaye Drive yesterday morning. A fourth girl remains in hospital.





One of the fathers of the deceased, Thulani Mtshali, said he was devastated when he got the call about his daughter’s death. “I was told that there was an accident and that I needed to come to the scene.

“When I got there, I was shocked. Even as we speak, I do not have the words to express how I feel,” he said.

Mtshali said his daughter, Ayanda, was a vibrant and loving person who always had a smile on her face. He added that he simply wanted justice for his daughter’s death.

The names of the others had not been released at the time of publication.

Shortly after speaking to The Mercury, Mtshali’s other two daughters arrived and were inconsolable. They were quickly taken away by officials and residents at the scene.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane, the driver reported the accident at the KwaMashu police station later in the day. “He was promptly arrested and charged with culpable homicide. He will be appearing in court soon,” Zwane said.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education Kwazi Mthethwa said it was devastated to hear of the crash.

“The MEC sends his deepest condolences to the families and will be visiting them. We will continue to work hand in hand with the Department of Transport to ensure that pupils are safe when they go to school,” he said.

Shortly after the bodies were removed from the scene, residents from the nearby informal settlement burnt tyres at the intersection, demanding justice. They blamed this crash and others on speeding taxi drivers from the Lindelani Taxi Association.

The association’s public relations officer, Alfred Shinga, said he understood the plight of the residents and called on drivers to take responsibility for their actions.

“We will also launch our own investigation. We will meet the families soon. We want to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased girls and wish the fourth pupil a speedy recovery,” he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, also extended his condolences to the families.

THE MERCURY