KZN MEC warns against sharing child porn video

Durban - The Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal has warned the public against the sharing of a pornographic video depicting children engaging in sexual acts. The 30-second video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, depicts three children engaged in sexual activity. Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she found it extremely disturbing that some people had the audacity to film such an act and circulate it. Khoza said it was particularly disturbing that this came in the wake of Child Protection Week, when everyone should be reminded about the need to uphold children’s rights. “We are really taken aback by this abhorrent incident. The circulation of the video of this nature is bound to seriously affect the lives of the children in the video. It’s even more sickening that adults are behind the circulation of the video, as these are people on whom we rely to stem the tide of social ills bedevilling our country,” she said.

Khoza urged communities to stop the circulation of the video to ensure that more children are not exposed to it.

The MEC also urged parents to play an active role in their children’s lives by screening the content they access on the internet and on social media.

“This horrifying video of three children engaged in sexual activity reminds parents to have access to the gadgets used by the children. Parents should not let children out of their sight, to avoid such issues. It’s our responsibility to protect and teach our children about what needs to be done in life,” said Khoza.

Khoza urged communities to report anyone distributing the video to the police. Apart from being immoral and in bad taste, she said, sharing child pornography was prohibited by law and anyone found guilty of such could face jail time.

“The laws prohibit the showing of pornography to children, using children in child pornography, compelling children to witness sexual acts and indecent exposure to children. Anyone found to b e a source of the video should face prosecution,” added Khoza.

She said communities should help them identify the children, so they could offer them psycho-social support.

“This video has sent shockwaves and has raised concerns about the safety of our children.

“Such a video should remind us of our responsibility as parents,” said Khoza.

The Mercury