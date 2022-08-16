KZN Midlands hit by major power outage due to equipment failure, Eskom says

Durban - Power utility Eskom says equipment failure in certain parts of Howick and Underberg has led to an electricity outage affecting the areas of Bulwer, Underberg, Himeville and Lamington in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. In the statement on Tuesday, Eskom said repairs are under way on the affected networks, where approximately 24 835 customers are impacted.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Eskom estimates that it will take a few hours to repair the affected infrastructure and should have supply restored to all affected customers at approximately 4pm today (Tuesday).” Eskom also said it wished to apologise for the inconvenience caused and urged affected customers to switch off all electrical appliances and to treat all installations as live until power is restored. “It is safer to disconnect any electrical appliances that you were using; keep one light switched ‘on’ to alert you when the power returns,” it said.

Customers were also advised not to approach any low hanging conductors or cables on the ground. It said these cables or conductors should be reported immediately to Eskom via the Eskom Contact Centre number: 086 00 ESKOM [0860 037 566] or Eskom customer service email: [email protected] THE MERCURY