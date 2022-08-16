Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

KZN Midlands hit by major power outage due to equipment failure, Eskom says

In the statement on Tuesday, Eskom said repairs are currently under way on the affected networks, where approximately 24 835 customers are impacted.

File Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - Power utility Eskom says equipment failure in certain parts of Howick and Underberg has led to an electricity outage affecting the areas of Bulwer, Underberg, Himeville and Lamington in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

In the statement on Tuesday, Eskom said repairs are under way on the affected networks, where approximately 24 835 customers are impacted.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Eskom estimates that it will take a few hours to repair the affected infrastructure and should have supply restored to all affected customers at approximately 4pm today (Tuesday).”

Eskom also said it wished to apologise for the inconvenience caused and urged affected customers to switch off all electrical appliances and to treat all installations as live until power is restored.

“It is safer to disconnect any electrical appliances that you were using; keep one light switched ‘on’ to alert you when the power returns,” it said.

More on this

Customers were also advised not to approach any low hanging conductors or cables on the ground.

It said these cables or conductors should be reported immediately to Eskom via the Eskom Contact Centre number: 086 00 ESKOM [0860 037 566] or Eskom customer service email: [email protected]

THE MERCURY

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

EskomKwaZulu-NatalEnergyService Delivery

Share