KZN Midlands horror crash update: 13 dead, 5 injured

Durban - A total of 13 people were killed in a horrific four-vehicle crash on the R33 near Wartburg in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands earlier this morning. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, said five people were also injured in the crash. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a tanker, minibus taxi and bakkie collided on the highway. She said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving have been opened for investigation by local police. Mbele added that a case of failing to stop after an accident has also been opened after a truck driver, who allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, fled the scene.

"He is being sought by police," she said.

In a separate crash, one person was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in, rolled on the N2 just after the Mvoti Toll Plaza on the KZN North Coast.

In another incident, Herbst said a pedestrian was killed in a collision on the N2 near the KwaDukuza Bridge in Ilembe.

Meanwhile, six people were injured in a collision on Edendale Road in Pietermaritzburg while an elderly woman was rushed to hospital after she was injured in a collision on the corners of Old Bush Road and William Campbell Drive in La Lucia Durban North.

The Mercury