KZN Midlands woman shortlisted for Mrs SA competition

Durban - Zama Keswa, from Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, plans to use her chance as a Mrs South Africa 2023 contestant to encourage women who face daily challenges to remain positive at all times. Kheswa, 45, is one of 104 women who have been chosen as semi-finalists for the competition, and she hopes to use the platform to help other women.

“I was born in Nkwezela, near Bulwer, and had dreams of doing well in life, so I focused on my school work and went on to pass matric. I then ventured to the tertiary level, where I got my diploma. Courage is a very important part of one’s life,” said the semi-finalist. Kheswa recalled how she had seen an advert for the competition on social media two years ago and had tried to enter, but then faced health problems. Last year, however, when the same chance presented itself, and she was in good health, she decided to enter the competition. She was told last month that she had made the semi-finals.

“It has not been an easy route because, aside from my husband, Sifiso Kheswa, many people were lukewarm when they learned I had entered such a competition,” she confessed. She explained how life had been difficult for her and the family when it became apparent that she could not have children, and she also spoke about the pressure she had endured over the years. However, this experience had given her the strength and the courage to face everyday problems.

“It is such episodes which one hopes to share with other women, and hopefully somebody going through the same difficulty will find some form of courage from what I have gone through,” she told The Mercury. The competition is open to married women and aims to celebrate and further develop the skills of strong, talented and confident female leaders. The Mrs South Africa finals will be in July this year.