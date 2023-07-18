KZN mother tells of anguish after daughter dies in Philippines

Durban - Just months before her graduation, tragedy struck when a KwaZulu-Natal woman died in the Philippines. The family of 28-year-old Snegugu Myeni, of Utrecht in north-western KwaZulu-Natal, said she was due to return to South Africa earlier this month, but fell ill at the airport.

She was taken to a hospital where she died on July 10. Myeni, who was studying a degree in the medical field, was set to graduate from the University of Cebu next month. Myeni’s mother, Lindiwe, took to social media to appeal for assistance to repatriate her daughter’s body from the Philippines as they were told by authorities in that country that it would cost R2 million. The KZN government said yesterday it would assist the family.

Lindiwe explained that her daughter, who had booked a flight to return home, had complained of chest pains, but they thought it was just a mild illness and they were looking forward to seeing her. She said they were later informed that she had died in hospital after she was transported there from the airport, as she was turned away from her flight due to her being ill. “They refused to allow her to board the flight as she was too weak to travel.’’

She added that they had decided to approach a South African funeral service provider who said they were able to assist with repatriation at a cost of about R200 000. ‘’I plead with any person who can come forth to assist my family and me as we prepare to have a proper burial back home,’’ she said. She added that Myeni had decided to study in the Philippines after she had seen an advert to study overseas on a scholarship some years ago. She had been studying there ever since.

‘’As a family, we were looking forward to her graduating and having her work for the people of our country, moreover our community, as she talked so much about helping out,’’ she said. The KZN provincial government said Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, acting on the direction of acting premier Nomagugu Simelane, had been in contact with the Myeni family and a government delegation would visit the family to discuss details pertaining to funeral arrangements. Simelane said: “These are very tragic developments, and it is disheartening to consider that Snegugu was on the cusp of coming back home and continuing to contribute towards the betterment of the lives of her fellow compatriots in her chosen specialist field.