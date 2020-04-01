KZN mourns loss of three due to Covid-19

Durban - One of South Africa’s leading scientists, Dr Gita Ramjee is among three people in KwaZulu-Natal who died of Covid-19 complications in the past 48 hours. Ramjee, of Westville, previously served as a chief specialist scientist and director of the South African Medical Research Council’s HIV Prevention Research Unit, and contributed substantially to advancing HIV prevention science among women in South Africa. It is believed she had recently travelled to London, where both her sons live, and had taken ill on her return. She died at a Durban hospital. Her cremation took place on Tuesday. Her husband, a pharmacist, is in isolation.

In uMlazi, a 46-year-old teacher at a primary school in Isipingo Hills, died earlier this week after she was admitted to hospital for hypertension and asthma.

She subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“We wish to convey our condolences to her loved ones,” he said.

Her sister, who did not want to be named, said they received a call from the hospital on Tuesday morning informing them of the tragic news.

“We were not allowed to visit her while she was in hospital, and things got worse since the announcement of the lockdown last week.

“There is a lot we have not been told, but we know that she had the virus, and before she tested positive, two other family members also tested positive for Covid-19,” she said

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, said the department had already received confirmation that one of its employees had died due to the coronavirus.

“We have also discovered that a friend of the deceased, who fetched her from hospital, has also been infected. Among her family members, it’s believed there is a pupil from one of the local schools who is also infected with the virus.”

Mshengu said they were trying to get confirmation of this from the Health Department before taking any further steps.

“If this is found to be true, we will have to take all teachers from this school and other people who might have come into contact with her for testing as per the department’s regulations,” said Mshengu.

South African Democratic Teachers Union KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said: “Her colleague who fetched her from hospital is said to have returned to teach because the schools were still operating. Even though we are not supposed to panic, this information worries us. We are praying that there won’t be mass infections...”

Meanwhile, The Islamic Burial Council (IBC) confirmed it had performed the first burial of a person infected with the virus in KZN.

In a statement, IBC spokesperson Salim Kazi said the burial was carried out by its task team.

“We do confirm that we had the first Muslim case of Covid-19 and followed all protocol and regulations set down by the Department of Health.

“We have just got a message back from the department saying they were highly impressed with the way that we handled this.”

No further details about this case were available at the time of publication.

According to the latest results, South Africa had 1353 confirmed cases of infection.

Last night tributes poured in for Ramjee from around the world.

Professor Glenda Gray, the South African Medical Research Council president and chief executive, said in a message to colleagues: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the tragic passing of Prof Gita Ramjee in hospital today. Prof Ramjee died of Covid-19-­related complications. We are sincerely grateful for her contributions to HIV prevention and for the role she played in our lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May her soul rest in peace.”

The director of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa, Professor Salim Karim, said the country had lost a leading scientist.

“We have lost one of our leading Aids researchers. She had devoted many years of selfless service to research to address the Aids problem in our country,” Karim said.

He said he had previously worked with her at the Medical Research Council and she was initially involved in paediatric kidney research.

“I recruited her back in 1994 and brought her in, and she very rapidly became one of our top researchers and became like my deputy for a while. When I left the MRC she took over the HIV research unit I was running, and we maintained a close personal friendship,” Karim said.

University of KwaZulu-Natal Centre for HIV/Aids Networking Forum former board member Stewart Kilburn said he was shocked to hear of her death and that it was a huge loss to the scientific community. He said she would be remembered as an “outstanding scientist” for her prevention work regarding HIV/Aids.

Professor Umesh Lalloo, pulmonologist, chair of the Enhancing Care Foundation and former dean of the Nelson Mandela Medical School, said that the death of Professor Ramjee was an enormous tragedy and loss to the medical research community in South Africa.

“She pioneered research into preventive strategies in HIV in women in particular, and was internationally respected for her contributions. Her passing away must not be in vain and must serve to remind us of the enormous challenges that Covid-19 poses to the world.

“We have to protect ourselves and our communities against this global scourge. Our heartfelt condolences go to her family,” he said.

At the time of her death, Ramjee was the chief scientific officer for HIV Prevention at health impact organisation, the Aurum Institute.

Group chief executive Gavin Churchyard said: “The world has lost a bold and compassionate leader in the response to HIV. Gita firmly believed in health as a fundamental human right. Her groundbreaking research in HIV prevention contributed to the global response to HIV and Aids. Our thoughts during this difficult time are with her family, colleagues and the many people her life and work touched.”

Ramjee held an honorary professorship from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and was considered a critical player in the field of HIV prevention clinical trials.

She obtained her doctorate at the University of Natal (now the University of KwaZulu-Natal).

Ramjee was world renowned for her specialist work in HIV prevention and treatment research. She was involved in integrated care programmes among women and men in communities around the greater Durban area.

She published more than 200 research articles and was a reviewer and editor of several scientific journals, and a member of local and international committees and advisory groups, including the Academy of Science of South Africa and the South African National Aids Council.

