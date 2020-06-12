KZN MPLs asked to self-isolate after possible exposure during school visits

Durban - Members of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature have been asked to self-isolate following a possible exposure to Covid-19 while they were inspecting schools that opened this week. Three members who were part of the schools inspection team could be affected. Several staffers may also have been exposed. The team was visiting schools in the uMgungundlovu District. Speaker of the legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, said in a letter seen by The Mercury that the legislature had been advised on Wednesday there was a possibility one of the external participants in the school visits that took place on Tuesday had tested positive for Covid-19. “While there’s a level of comfort that the legislature members and officials were not primary contacts with the affected stakeholder, there’s still a need for the legislature to ensure precautionary measures are put in place so as to limit a possibility of the spread of the virus through the programme. “The legislature is satisfied that masks were worn and participants sanitised their hands and the venues used had been sanitised. However, when a remote possibility exists that there may have been a positive case, further measures must be taken.

“Members and staff who were part of the uMgungundlovu District visits are requested to take precautionary measures of self-isolation and to have themselves tested.

“It is also requested that after these visits all members and staff should test themselves so as to protect those close to them,” she said.

The legislature has also decided to stop the school visits, with those that were scheduled for yesterday stopped.

As a further precautionary measure, staff and members were advised to not report to the legislature buildings on June 11 and 12.

DA leader Zwakele Mncwango said he was aware of the situation.

“We believe the legislature handled the matter well by cancelling the oversight after getting the information.”

Mncwango said since the beginning of the oversight programme, the Speaker’s office had taken every precaution to ensure members were safe.

EFF leader Vusi Khoza said they had received the letter and were shocked by its contents.

“This incident vindicates our earlier position that the schools were not ready to be reopened.

“We have seen in other parts of the province where teachers have tested positive and schools have been closed.”

Wesley Canham, senior media liaison practitioner at the legislature, said members and staff were safe.

“As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the staff, visitors and service providers who visit our institution, the legislature has indeed taken a decision to suspend any attendance to the legislature building.”

He said the legislature had safety measures in place, including regular screening by occupational health and safety of officials.

