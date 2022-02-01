KZN MPLs going on oversight visits to Ezemvelo facilities after concerns raised

DURBAN - THE state of decline of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife facilities has prompted the Finance Committee in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to embark on a fact-finding mission to some of the properties owned by the entity. Today committee members will visit Midmar Nature Reserve, Thendele resort and Ithala Game Reserve, before moving to other properties tomorrow.

Member of the Provincial Legislature and Finance committee chairperson Sipho KK Nkosi expressed concern on the overall state of the entity. “The committee is very unhappy about the entity, specifically the state of facilities, mainly road infrastructure and accommodation,” said Nkosi. He added that revenue collection and a high rate of vacancies were other areas that the committee was concerned about, and this had prompted the Focus Intervention Study (FIS) that would be conducted by the committee.

Other areas that would be visited include Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park, Tembe Elephant Park, and uMlalazi Nature Reserve. “We want to make sure that the finances of the government are properly used by all our entities. We have a constitutional responsibility to oversee how monies of the government are utilised, therefore this FIS is of the utmost importance,” said Nkosi. He conceded that the entity’s problems had built up over the years, indicating that this was the reason that his committee had decided to step in.

“In 2013 we took a decision that stronger oversight should be conducted on the entity given the millions of rand that are pumped into it, and now we are doing this because the government cannot afford to inject money into a bottomless pit,” he told The Mercury yesterday. He reflected on his recent trip to Ndumo Game Reserve, which he said was not suitable for people to stay in because the infrastructure, including accommodation facilities, had been left unattended. DA MPL and KZN spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Heinz de Boer, blamed the decline on the management.

“Ezemvelo executives simply take the legislature for granted because they know that they will get the money from the annual budget,” he said. He argued that the situation was not likely to improve unless there was a serious change at the top level. In January, De Boer said an inspection at Pongola Nature Reserve revealed how facilities had fallen apart. He said there were broken ablution facilities, overgrown campsites and collapsed roofs. Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said they welcomed the visit.