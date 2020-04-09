KZN municipalities start disinfecting programme

Durban - Municipalities across KwaZulu-­Natal have started disinfecting taxi ranks to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the province’s townships. Newcastle, uMhlathuze and Greater Kokstad municipalities are among the councils that have started to disinfect all taxi ranks and other places frequented by large groups of people. UMhlathuze Municipality spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said they started with the disinfection of taxi and bus ranks, and public places, on Monday. Ncalane said taxi ranks in Richards Bay, Empangeni and Esikhawini Mall were being cleaned twice a week. “Most of the people use these facilities and we understand that if one person who is infected uses these facilities, many people would be exposed to the virus.

“We also target areas that experience a lot of foot traffic - like shops and malls - and we disinfect them with chemicals,” he said.

He said they had also started providing the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) with sanitiser to hand them out to taxi drivers.

With a total of eight people reported to have contracted the coronavirus in the Amajuba District, Newcastle Municipality has joined in and is disinfecting public facilities.

Newcastle Municipality head of communications Mlungisi Khumalo said their programme, which started this week, included mass disinfection at various taxi ranks around Newcastle. He said this would be extended to shopping malls, streets, clinics and police stations.

Mayor of the Greater Kokstad Municipality, Bheki Mtolo, said they would also be disinfecting twice a day, every day, until the lockdown ends.

The Mercury