Durban - Emadlangeni Municipality together with Amajuba Municipality will host a memorial service on Thursday in Hatting, Emadlangeni in Newcastle, where eight family members died in a horrific crash on Sunday. KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza will also be attending the memorial service. Fifty-four people were travelling to a wedding in Hatting from Groenvlei on the back of a truck when the fatal accident occurred.

The KZN Department of Transport said the truck was carrying people from a nearby farm when it “encountered brake failure, causing the passengers to fall out,” according to a report by The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News. Emadlangeni mayor Mzwakhe Buthelezi offered his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. According to a statement issued by the municipality, the mayor and his officials have visited the family and have decided to host a memorial service that will honour the dead. Councillor Njabulo Nkosi, who is a ward councillor, lost a 15-year-old niece in this accident. The mayor described the accident as one of the most horrific of the month so far.

Amajuba municipality has also sent its condolences to its neighbouring municipality. The municipality said October was designated as "Transport Month", a month used to advance road safety initiatives and raise awareness about the safety of drivers and passengers on South African roads. After receiving the tragic news, the leadership of the Amajuba District Municipality visited the hospitals treating the survivors of the accident. The visit commenced at Madadeni Provincial Hospital under Newcastle Local Municipality and concluded at Nieyemer in Emadlangeni Local Municipality.