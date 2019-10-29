KZN municipalities under presser to deliver quality water to residents









Water service delivery has come under the spotlight, with some experts already identifying KZN’s water situation as a crisis. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal are under immense pressure to deliver quality water as community protests intensify in the province. Water service delivery has come under the spotlight, with some experts already identifying KZN’s water situation as a crisis. The eThekwini Municipality said illegal water connections, the influx of people building houses in rural areas where there was no water infrastructure, and people building big houses in rural areas where water supply was unable to cope with the demand, were some of the challenges they faced in providing water to the province’s communities. The city added that the theft and vandalism of infrastructure hindered the municipality from providing water to residents. The municipality’s spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said that ageing infrastructure was not the biggest challenge, rather it was vandalism.

To tackle the challenges, Mayisela said the city had been providing water education campaigns to educate communities.

He added that boreholes would not be a convenient alternative because people wanted to have water and flushing toilets in their houses.

According to the city, the unaudited loss of distribution of water is approximately 32.7%.

“Losses in distribution are mainly attributed to tampering with meters and illegal connection.

“However, ongoing educational workshops and publicity are aimed to encourage defaulting customers to declare their illegal connection so that they can be regulated,” reads the report.

The spokesperson added that as the largest KZN metro, they were looking for innovative ways to produce and provide water that was not expensive to build, operate or maintain.

Meanwhile, Msunduzi Municipality said that Vulindlela bulk water supply was operating above its available capacity, with the demand exceeding the current supply capacity.

“This means that most of the reservoirs and bulk water pipes are now deemed inadequate (undersized) in order to be able to supply water presently, let alone the future needs of wards 1 to 9 and 39,” said municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha.

She said that the hydraulic modelling summary which was done as part of the bulk water master plan confirmed that approximately R650million (excluding VAT) was required to upgrade the system to an optimum state to meet the present and future demands on the system.

“The bulk water and sanitation master plan indicated that R2.1 billion is required to meet our water and sanitation demands to cover us for the next 25 years.

“The municipality is currently replacing core water and sanitation assets to an amount of R50m,” said Mafumbatha.

She said that the municipality’s water losses for the last two years were below 30% and that the city would continue to fix leaks to avoid water losses.

“We’re also in the process of filling key operational posts which will assist in attending to leaks quicker.”

The uMkhanyakhude District Municipality, which also faces water-related issues, did not respond to questions sent to them two weeks ago.

