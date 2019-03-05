The AbaQulusi Municipality in Vryheid has been placed under administration by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

DURBAN - The troubled AbaQulusi Municipality in Vryheid has been placed under administration by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) after “perennial service-delivery problems”. Cogta head of department Thando Tubane, on behalf of Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, made the announcement during a full council meeting yesterday.

Cogta alleged the municipality faced many challenges, including allegations of mismanagement, nepotism and a ballooning Eskom bill.

However, the move has been criticised by opposition parties who described it as political, saying there were other municipalities in a worse state, yet Cogta had not intervened.

AbaQulusi was in the news recently after allegations that council members shot at community members during a service-delivery protest.

Dube-Ncube said placing the municipality under administration was unavoidable because it faced perennial service-delivery problems, and financial management and governance deficiencies that were threatening to cause it to collapse.

“The AbaQulusi council and administration have not been able to rescue the municipality from financial distress, governance and organisational challenges,” said Dube-Ncube. “We are concerned about the council ignoring serious allegations of interference in the administrative affairs by political office bearers, as alleged, with an intention to influence the recruitment process in favour of relatives.”

She said as of February 14, Eskom indicated the municipality was behind with its payments and owed R48.7 million, of which R35.12m was overdue.

“The leadership of AbaQulusi Municipality has, in Cogta’s view, failed dismally in ensuring proper governance and sound financial management of municipal assets and resources. The department has exhausted all other avenues and the intervention in terms of Section 139(1)(b) (administration) of the Constitution is now the only option left on the table,” she said.

She said the municipality had to learn its resources did not exist to sustain a narrow clique of councillors.

“In recent weeks we were left dumbfounded to witness that the challenges in this municipality had spilled over to the community and were leading to violence and tensions.”

DA MPL Hlanganani Gumbi said Dube-Ncube was playing politics.

“She can put that municipality under administration, it’s a small political fish. But the Msunduzi Municipality, the seat of the province, has collapsed under her watch and she has done nothing. This is not about good governance but politics.”

IFP spokesperson Blessed Gwala echoed this, saying they felt the municipality had been targeted because it was led by the IFP.

“She never followed the law, she should have first engaged the officials at AbaQulusi and if they failed to deal with the situation, then take action. But she came like thunder because it was an IFP municipality.”

- THE MERCURY