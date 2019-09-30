KZN municipality wins bid to keep lights on









The Newcastle Municipality has been granted a reprieve after it secured an interim court order to prevent Eskom from cutting the electricity supply to the town. Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Newcastle Municipality has been granted a reprieve after it secured an interim court order to prevent Eskom from cutting the electricity supply to the town. The parties held an urgent hearing at the Durban High Court at the weekend as Eskom sought to enforce its deadline to cut power to the municipality this morning. Acting municipal manager Muzi Mayisela said the matter had been postponed to Thursday for argument. “Eskom wanted the matter to be argued today, but they had not filed their responding papers and they were ordered to file their papers, and the matter will be argued on Thursday. In the meantime there will be no interruption of power supply,” said Mayisela. The municipality was forced to rush to court last week after Eskom issued a final notice of demand.

The power utility warned of the cuts a few weeks ago following the municipality’s inability to service its growing debt.

The cash-strapped municipality owes Eskom around R200million, and had reneged on numerous agreements to settle the debt.

Last week it failed to pay workers all their overtime pay, telling them it might not be in a position to pay salaries next month.

The final demand notice by Eskom came as a shock to some councillors in the municipality, as they were under the impression that an agreement had been reached.

IFP councillor Thengamehlo Zulu said it seemed they had been misled.

He said last week that Eskom and the municipality had reached an agreement that the municipality would keep their current account of R50m per month up to date, and would also pay another R7m a month towards their debt.

“We have no idea of what is happening now, we are being told one thing but another happens.

“As far as we were aware, an agreement had been reached. We have since learned that an agreement had been made before this one that the council violated, and that is why Eskom is taking a hard line,” said Zulu.

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department said the threats to disconnect Newcastle came at a time when the department, together with the provincial Treasury and the municipality, were in talks with Eskom regarding the payment of the debt owed.

“As the provincial government, we are doing all that we can to prevent power interruptions or a total blackout in Newcastle as this would have catastrophic consequences for the local economy of Newcastle and of the province.

“All parties have shown their willingness to help resolve this impasse,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

Agnes Mlambo, Eskom’s general manager for KZN, said she was unable to comment.

