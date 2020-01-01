Durban - A total of 95 babies were born in hospitals across KwaZulu-Natal on January 1. Earlier on Wednesday, The Mercury reported that 66 babies were born however, by 5pm, that number had increased.
According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, 48 girls and 47 boys were born on New Year's Day.
The department said a high profile delegation which included national health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, had visited the King Dinzulu Hospital in Asherville where they handed out gifts to mothers and their newborns.