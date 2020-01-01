KZN New Year's babies: 48 girls, 47 boys











Durban - A total of 95 babies were born in hospitals across KwaZulu-Natal on January 1. Earlier on Wednesday, The Mercury reported that 66 babies were born however, by 5pm, that number had increased. According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, 48 girls and 47 boys were born on New Year's Day.

The department said a high profile delegation which included national health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, had visited the King Dinzulu Hospital in Asherville where they handed out gifts to mothers and their newborns.





Mkhize said he was pleased that the babies born on Wednesday received their birth certificates just hours after being born.





"We are putting this in place in a number of hospitals. By the time we institute the National Health Insurance, these children will be registered at birth and their parents will be a part of a national register. This means we will have the kind of healthcare that will see to it that people are given healthcare at the place and time that it is needed regardless of whether or not they can afford it. It will mean us doing a lot of work to upgrade the staff and facilities. We are starting this decade off by implementing these changes and improvements," he said.





Mkhize further warned parents to ensure that their children are immunised on time. He further shared on the current stage of the NHI process, explaining that there were still some provinces where still to undergo public hearings and then feedback to be given to parliament. Mkhize also shared on other developments in his department.





