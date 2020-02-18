Durban - Two nurses accused of ignoring a pregnant woman's pleas, have been suspended from KwaZulu-Natal's St Mary's Hospital. The decision has been welcomed by KZN MEC for health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.
On Monday, The Mercury reported that Thulisile Khanyile, who was six months pregnant at the time, gave birth to her baby who went on to die just eight hours after her birth.
According to Khanyile, she went to the hospital after experiencing abdominal pain.
She said when she arrived at the hospital, the nurses checked her blood pressure and the doctor on duty called a gynaecologist who examined her and gave instructions that she must be admitted because she was in labour.
Khanyile said she was in the ward with eight other woman and felt the pains again.