Durban - Two officials from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal have been sentenced for defrauding the department of R7.5million.
The pair, Hlengiwe Hlela (35) and Patricia Chule (33), defrauded the department in 2015 and were sentenced in the Durban High Court on Thursday. The two officials were previously part of Cogta's supply chain management unit.
Magistrate Garth Davis of the Durban Commercial Crimes Court sentenced Hlela and Chule to 15 years for fraud and 10 years for the contravention of Section 4 (B) of the Prevention of organised crimes act.
"Both these sentences will run concurrently," said Davis.
Cogta has welcomed the sentencing.