KZN officials suspended in R79m asbestos probe

Two senior officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s northern region have been placed on precautionary suspension as a forensic investigation into a R79 million asbestos eradication contract begins. The investigation, initiated by a whistleblower’s report, seeks to address concerns surrounding payments and the rate of work completion at four KZN healthcare facilities.

The urgency of the matter was amplified by ActionSA KZN provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, who addressed a letter to MEC Martin Meyer on October 17, expressing “deep concern” over the alleged irregularities. In the letter, Mncwango detailed information received from a whistleblower, who flagged inconsistencies and potential misconduct in the handling of funds. “A whistleblower within the department has provided detailed information relating to projects at the following sites: Catherine Booth Hospital, Eshowe Hospital, King Dinizulu Clinic and Ntumeni Clinic,” Mncwango’s letter stated.

According to Mncwango, over 90% of payments were reportedly authorised without adequate evidence of work progress, despite the original scope of work at these facilities remaining incomplete. Other allegations included that 86% of the budget, approximately R68 million, had already been paid to the contractors, even though work has reportedly not commenced at some sites. “The whistleblower has raised concerns about discrepancies in the payment processes, which raised suspicions of potential corruption and irregular payments,” Mncwango wrote.

He further questioned if proper verification processes had been followed and if all supporting documents for completed work were submitted before payments were issued. Mncwango urged the MEC to verify whether subcontractors were unpaid, as alleged. “We cannot allow taxpayer funds to be wasted in this manner,” he stressed, requesting a response from Meyer within seven days.

In response to the initial whistleblower report, the department’s head ordered the suspension of two senior officials on October 25 pending a forensic investigation. Department spokesperson Steve Bhengu confirmed the suspensions, calling them “a precautionary measure to ensure that the investigation is conducted without interference.” Bhengu further stated that the probe would examine the rate of completion, value for money, and work done relative to invoices issued.