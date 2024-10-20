KZN officials urge caution as severe weather warnings take effect

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are urging residents to exercise extreme caution as the province faces heavy rains and severe thunderstorms over the coming days. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for potential flooding, damage to infrastructure, and hazardous road conditions.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, urged motorists to be vigilant. “We are pleading with motorists to take extra care as our roads are particularly dangerous and slippery,” he said. Duma added that traffic officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate are on high alert, patrolling highways to ensure safety. “We invite motorists to cooperate and work with us to ensure that we make our roads safer,” he continued. The eThekwini Municipality's Disaster Management Centre is closely monitoring the situation. “All Municipal emergency services are on standby to attend to any weather-related occurrences that may arise,” said spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

While no incidents have been reported so far, low-lying areas remain at risk, and Sisilana urged residents to remain cautious. Provincial COGTA MEC, Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi, echoed these calls for safety, noting that disaster management teams have been activated across all municipalities. “We urge all residents to heed these warnings as they present a potential threat to human life,” he said. Officials have advised against unnecessary travel and urged residents to avoid crossing flooded roads and swollen rivers.