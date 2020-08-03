KZN old age home transfers more patients to treatment facility as positive cases continue to climb

Durban - The Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in Pietermaritzburg had to transfer 10 residents to the government-funded quarantine facility at the Royal Showgrounds after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The old age home is also mourning its 12th death since the start of the lockdown after a 64-year-old resident died last Friday.

Chairperson of the ABH in Pietermaritzburg, Dev Naidoo, said the remaining residents were being treated “as though they are Covid-19-positive” and had been kept in isolation for their safety.

Two staff members also tested positive for the virus and were in isolation. Naidoo said one staff member was asymptomatic and had completed her 10 days of isolation at home, while the other had been unwell for the past nine days and was receiving medical attention while isolating at home.

“The home is operating as a quarantine site with all residents isolated in individual rooms. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who rallied to our call for donations,” Naidoo said.