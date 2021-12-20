KZN overtakes Gauteng with highest number of new Covid-19 cases

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that while it was concerning that the province now had more new cases of Covid-19 than Gauteng, it was not surprising. South Africa’s most recent Covid-19 stats, reported yesterday, revealed that KZN had recorded 4 135 new cases, followed by Gauteng with 3 582 and the Western Cape with 2 849 cases.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the department was concerned about the development, “but this is not entirely surprising because ours is the second most populous province in the country after Gauteng”. KZN was also a popular tourist destination, said Maphisa, adding that the development came at a time when the province was at the peak of the festive holiday season. Maphisa said the current dominant strain of the virus, Omicron, was said to be highly infectious, and this could also explain the high numbers.

The department encouraged those with flu-like symptoms to get tested, and urged all those who had not been vaccinated to do so. “This will enable their bodies to fight the virus in case they get infected, and will prevent severe illness or death, and also move the province and country closer to achieving population immunity,” Maphisa said. The department appealed to the youth to get vaccinated. Maphisa said these were the people who were not coming forward.

“We also encourage everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to avoid crowded places, and to adhere to wearing masks at all times, maintaining social distancing, and regularly washing their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.” Professor Mosa Moshabela, the deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said the shift in numbers was mostly related to the evolution of the waves of infection. He said Gauteng seemed to have peaked ahead of the other provinces in terms of the fourth wave, and it was expected that the province’s numbers would decline.

“KZN is the second-most populous province, and the next in line after Gauteng. So we can expect the numbers to rise until the province reaches a peak,” he said He added that the migration of people was a secondary factor as people left Gauteng and headed to the coast. “We can expect numbers in Gauteng to further decline, and in KZN to increase.”