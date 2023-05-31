Independent Online
Wednesday, May 31, 2023

KZN paramedic remembered for his big heart

KZN VIP Protection Services paramedic Tremaine Joshua Hembert has died. Picture: Supplied.

Published 56m ago

Share

Durban - Security and Emergency services operator, KZN VIP Protection Services is mourning the loss of one of its paramedics.

Tremaine Joshua Hembert, a paramedic with VIP’s Medical and Rescue unit, was killed in a road accident on Monday night on Old Main Road in Ottawa.

It has been reported that his car crashed into a tree and he was declared dead at the scene.

KZN VIP’s Gareth Naidoo described Hembert as a dedicated young man who put his heart into his job. He said Hembert was raised by his grandmother after losing both his parents at an early age.

“Hembert joined the KZN VIP Medical and Rescue in 2016 as a volunteer. After his voluntary hours were over he joined the team and trained to become a full-time paramedic, and had progressed over the years. The team has lost an important part of us.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Adele Hembert said that her nephew had a heart of gold.

“His smile and laughter lit up the room and he was passionate about life.”

THE MERCURY

