KZN police arrest over 9 400 suspects during police operations in June

Durban - Crime combating operations carried out across all 11 districts within KwaZulu-Natal during the month of June yielded positive results as over 9400 suspects were arrested for various crimes. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the arrests include arrests made during High Density Operations(Operation Shanela).

“During the month of June, 9 416 individuals were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal during police operations,” he said on Monday. Arrests made by KZN police during operations in June include: 2 809 people arrested for contact crimes, which included 189 for

477 were arrested for property crimes such as

1 387 were arrested for

Police charged 75 for

157 were arrested for transgression of the Domestic Violence Act.

803 were arrested for liquor-related offences. Naicker said during these operations police officers seized 1 630kg of drugs, which included cannabis, cocaine, crystal meth, heroine, mandrax and ecstasy.

He said police also seized 645 dangerous weapons such as knives and pangas. The province-wide clampdown resulted in the recovery of 268 firearms, of which 242 were pistols and 2 731 rounds of ammunition, he said. “With alcohol being one of the major contributors to crime, 33 407 litres of alcohol were seized as police closed in on illegal liquor outlets. Police operations also resulted in 195 stolen and robbed vehicles being recovered,”added Naicker.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended police officers for their “unwavering devotion in ensuring that criminals are kept behind bars” and called on communities to continue to work with local police and community crime fighting structures. “We appeal to anyone with information related to criminal activities to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report criminality anonymously via the MySAPS App.”