KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commends detectives after Miguel Louw’s murderer sentenced

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended detectives after Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim was sentenced for the murder of nine-year-old Miguel Louw.

Ebrahim, 46, will serve an effective sentence of 25 years in prison after he was sentenced in the Durban High Court on Wednesday.

Mkhwanazi said the SAPS remain committed to bringing justice to all victims of crime in the province.

“We are glad that this heinous crime was solved and that the perpetrator will remain behind bars for a long time.”

He commended detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for the sterling investigation that led to the killer being sentenced.

“Seasoned detectives attached to Provincial Organised Crime Unit worked diligently following the disappearance of the little boy who went to school on that fateful day and did not return home.”

Mkhwanazi said Miguel’s disappearance touched the hearts of many in KwaZulu-Natal who were concerned for his safety.

Detailing the timeline of the case, Mkhwanazi said on July 17, 2018, Miguel went missing after leaving his primary school.

A case of kidnapping was opened for investigation at Sydenham SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for further investigation.

Following his disappearance, police launched an extensive search for the missing child.

The investigating officer and other role players, who assisted in the search for the missing boy, conducted a thorough investigation.

On September 3, 2018, the decomposed remains of a child were found in the bushes close to Ebrahim’s residence on Longbury Drive in Phoenix.

A case of murder was registered at the Phoenix police station.

An in-depth investigation was then finalised and Ebrahim was finally arrested and tried in court.

Mkhwanazi said during the course of the investigation, it was established the accused stole the identity document of the deceased’s mother as well as Miguel’s birth certificate prior to his murder.

An additional charge of theft was also added to the charge sheet.

The matter was moved to the Durban High Court for trial in 2019.

On December 7, 2020, the Durban High Court found him guilty on charges of premeditated murder, kidnapping and theft.

“Yesterday, he was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder, eight years imprisonment for kidnapping and eighteen months imprisonment for theft.”

Mkhwanazi said the sentences for the kidnapping and theft would run concurrently with the sentence for murder.

“We hope this sentence will give comfort to the family and everyone that demanded justice to be served.”

