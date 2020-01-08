File picture

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Portfolio Committee for Education has congratulated the class of 2019 for achieving what is a ground breaking feat in the history of the performance of the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal. Given that KZN is largely a rural province, this achievement is no mean feat. The department achieved 81% in the 2019 National Senior Certificate results, moving up from 76.2% in 2018.

The portfolio committee further congratulated the Department of Education in KZN for their sterling performance and unwavering focus in ensuring that the performance of the KZN province is enhanced.

“We also want to congratulate the MEC, Cde Kwazi Mshengu for his leadership and vision. He came to the department and provided the kind of leadership which led to the stability that the Department now enjoys,"said the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Honourable Jomo Sibiya.

"This generation comes with fresh ideas and necessary zest to get things done. We also want to congratulate the department’s officials from Head Office to districts and circuit offices. Most importantly, we thank educators and principals for the job well done, going beyond the call of duty and sacrificing their time in ensuring that the black child achieve what has been achieved. Without our teachers we would not be where we are,” he said.