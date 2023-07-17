KZN Premier appeals for extra vigilance during winter after Kennedy Road settlement fire leaves 1 dead, more than 1000 homes destroyed

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has appealed to residents to exercise extra vigilance during winter after a fire gutted the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement in Clare Estate on Sunday morning, leaving one dead and more than 1000 people displaced. In a statement on Sunday night, the Premier emphasised the importance of extra caution during the winter season for residents using candles or paraffin stoves for lighting or heating purposes to prevent devastating fires in informal settlements, which are common at this time of year.

‘’We appeal to residents to exercise extra vigilance during winter. Lit candles and paraffin stoves must never be left unattended, and they should be kept away from combustible materials such as curtains, tablecloths, or paper. Children should never be left alone or unsupervised near a lit candle or paraffin stove, as it can lead to dangerous situations with severe consequences,’’ said Dube-Ncube. In the event of a fire, the Premier advised residents to evacuate the premises as quickly as possible, taking only their valuables within easy reach. On behalf of the provincial government, Dube-Ncube expressed her heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the man who died in the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement fire.

In an update on Monday, the eThekwini Municipality said a 25-year-old man from the Eastern Cape was killed. Four people were injured, and 1101 homes were destroyed, leaving 1710 adults and 647 children without a roof over their heads. A child is also reportedly missing. Dube-Ncube said the provincial disaster response team had provided blankets, plastic sheeting, and mattresses to some of the victims.

She said most affected families have sought temporary shelter with relatives, while others have been relocated to community halls. “The relief efforts are being coordinated from a local community hall, where the disaster response team is operating. Furthermore, the South African Social Services Agency and non-governmental organisations such as the Red Cross and Gift of the Givers are providing meals to the victims,” she said. The Premier said officials from the Department of Social Development were on site to provide psychosocial support to families and will be providing food parcels.

‘’Our sympathies go out to the family of the deceased victim of the fire, and we are deeply concerned about the individual who remains missing. We send our best wishes to those fighting for their lives in hospital,” she said. Dube-Ncube commended the Disaster Management teams for their swift response to the incident and their tireless efforts to assist the residents who have been left destitute. “The disaster teams continue to assess the affected individuals. A community hall has been designated as temporary accommodation. The government, through the Department of Human Settlements, will provide relief to support the affected families in rebuilding their homes,’’ said the Premier.