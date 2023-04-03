KZN Premier calls on law enforcement to use technology to nab criminals

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal government will be investing in modern transport technology in the fight against crime. This was revealed by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube yesterday when she unveiled the government’s Easter Safety Plan and held the pre-Easter prayer in Pietermaritzburg.

The premier said it was time that the government put a stop to runaway criminal activity in the province by closely monitoring the province’s roads using modern technology to nab criminals. The event was held at KwaNgcedomhlophe Sport Ground, Makafatini, near Pietermaritzburg. “We have an opportunity to use technology to integrate the activities of road traffic authorities together with those of SAPS and other law enforcement. Criminals should not be able to drive away from the scene without our intelligent transport systems intervening to halt their getaway,” said Dube Ncube.

She noted that most crimes involved some form of transport because criminals use getaway vehicles and public transport. The government also said that with the Easter operations in full swing in the province, law enforcement would focus on key areas which included preventing and enhancing police action towards gender-based violence and femicide, preventing and combating aggravated armed robberies, enhancing border security, enforcing by-laws and ensuring adherence to road traffic regulations. Dube-Ncube also urged law-enforcement agencies to work closely with various stakeholders to mobilise maximum resources and ensure heightened police visibility to quell criminal acts and curb road carnage during the Easter period.

“Our law-enforcement agencies are prepared and have mobilised all resources to take the war to criminals. “There will be heightened police visibility in all corners of the province, including special intelligence-driven law enforcement operations. We have also unveiled a fleet of hi-tech Road Traffic Inspectorate vehicles to be used to enforce the rules of the road and monitor driver behaviour during the Easter period,” said Dube-Ncube. Earlier on, she led a prayer session and wreath-laying ceremony at the Peter Brown off-ramp, on the N3 where 146 accidents have occurred and claimed the lives of 25 people since January last year.