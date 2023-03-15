KZN Premier calls on protesters not to behave unlawfully ahead of the March 20 national shutdown

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on protesters to exercise maximum restraint as well as avoid and prevent any unlawful behaviour ahead of the national shutdown planned by the EFF on Monday, March 20. A statement on Wednesday said the protest comes as KZN is intensifying efforts to rebuild the province following the devastating floods in April last year and the lagging impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province was also hit hard by the civil unrest and looting in July 2021. Dube-Ncube said the EFF and supporting organisations in the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) are using March, which is the Human Rights Month, to exercise their right to peaceful protest which is enshrined in the Constitution. “It must be remembered that the right to protest is enshrined in section 17 of the Constitution and is regulated by the Regulation of Gatherings Act 205 of 1993. Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 grants permission to labour to protest in order to promote or defend the socio-economic interests of workers,” said the premier.

However, Dube-Ncube said the provincial government wishes to remind all those involved in the protest to be responsible. She called on protesters to remember not to violate the rights of others in the form of threats or violence or destruction to property. “The immediate impact of the protest is that, being held on 20 March ahead of the national holiday of 21 March, this will result in the working week only having three days. As the employers are all aware, Saftu has issued the required notice at Nedlac (National Economic Development and Labour Council) notifying of the protest, and it is the employers’ responsibility to ensure that employees and property are safe during working hours, and we urge the employer and business associations to take the necessary legal advice and to consider the entire spectrum of all reasonable measures which can be instituted to protect life and limb during this time,” said Dube-Ncube.