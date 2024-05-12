KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube paid tribute to mothers of different ages from all walks of life and backgrounds during a Mothers’ Day celebration at the Forderville Hall in Estcourt on Sunday. The Premier showered the mothers with presents and acknowledged their role in keeping families together during good and turbulent times.

“It brings me immense joy to extend heartfelt wishes to the phenomenal mothers who grace our province with their love, strength, and compassion. On this special occasion of Mothers’ Day, we pause to honour and celebrate the remarkable contributions of mothers across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond,” said Dube-Ncube. She said mothers are the pillars of families, the heartbeat of communities, and the driving force behind the province’s progress, adding that their unwavering dedication, selflessness, and resilience are the cornerstones upon which our society is built. From nurturing the next generation to playing pivotal roles in the workforce, mothers wear many hats with grace, humility and dignity, said the Premier.

“In every corner of our province, mothers exemplify the true essence of Ubuntu, fostering a sense of unity, empathy, and solidarity within their families and beyond. They are the embodiment of strength in adversity, often sacrificing their own needs for the well-being of their loved ones. Their love knows no bounds, and their guidance shapes the future of our society. In addition, Dube-Ncube on behalf of the province acknowledged and commended the women and mothers who spearhead initiatives such as cooperatives, fostering economic growth and empowerment within our communities. She said these initiatives not only provide financial stability but also create opportunities for skills development and entrepreneurship, empowering mothers to thrive in various sectors of the economy.