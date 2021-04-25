KZN premier concerned over increasing Covid-19 cases in three districts

WHILE the number of Covid-19 cases declined in most districts, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has expressed concern about increasing numbers in three districts ‒ King Cetshwayo, Harry Gwala and uThukela Districts.

Zikalala was speaking on Sunday during an update on Covid-19 in the province. KZN currently has 444 Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals, with a recovery rate of 96%.

He said the overall provincial incidence risk remained at 5 cases per 100 000 of the population.

However, Zikalala said King Cetshwayo, Harry Gwala and uThukela Districts had observed an increase in the number of new cases.

“King Cetshwayo and Harry Gwala Districts observed a percentage change of more than 50% in the past week, which is cause for concern.”

The premier said KZN continued to rank second-highest in terms of the number of laboratory-confirmed cases countrywide, contributing 21% of cases.

In terms of fatalities countrywide, KZN is ranked fourth highest, following the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

KZN has continued to observe a decline in the number of new cases recorded weekly.

“The overall percentage change in number of new cases between week 15 and 16 was a decline of 8%.

“The actual number of new cases was 606 for week 15; and 555 for week 16 respectively.”

Zikalala said the number of hospital admissions has continued to decline, in keeping with the drop in the number of new cases.

He said the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson study would soon be resuming.

“Phase 1(b) will commence on May 1 and end on May 16, 2021.”

This follows the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination roll-out after six US women developed a rare blood-clotting disorder after receiving the vaccine earlier this month.

THE MERCURY