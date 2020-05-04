KZN premier conducts oversight inspections to ensure residents adhere to lockdown rules

Durban - As more of the country's workforce resumed duties today, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala visited a number of areas in Durban to ensure that level 4 lockdown regulations were being adhered to. Zikalala, accompanied by Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited a roadblock at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza and then businesses in Pinetown to monitor compliance with regulations. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli at a roadblock at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza Picture: Supplied

Speaking at the event, Zikalala said it was important to note that while the province has downgraded to level 4, regulations still needed to be adhered to. "People must have a permit and go to where they are meant to go and then go back home. We cannot be moving around during this time. We must remain aware that this virus is still around and is dangerous to our people. Let's protect ourselves," he said.

Zikalala said at least 826 people have been arrested for flouting regulations since the start of the lockdown.

These arrests had been effected at roadblocks around KZN.

He said people are also being screened at roadblocks.

"By 7:45am this morning, about 53 people have been screened at a roadblock. This shows that we are able to screen many people in KZN through this programme. We call on our people to behave responsibly. The lockdown still applies and is to protect us so we need to adhere," Zikalala said.

The delegation then visited a business in Pinetown to ensure that regulations were being adhered to.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala visited Marianhill Tollgate and some businesses in the Pinetown area to monitor compliance with regulations as many workers are expected to resume work under level 4 of the national lockdown. Video: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency