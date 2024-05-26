KZN Premier congratulates Sharks for becoming first SA rugby team to win the European Rugby Challenge Cup

KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube congratulated the triumphant Sharks for becoming the first SA rugby team to win the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) Challenge Cup. The Hollywoodbets Sharks crushed Gloucester 36-22 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday.

On behalf of the provincial government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal, Dube-Ncube extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Sharks team for their outstanding achievement. Dube-Ncube said KZN is proud of the accomplishment of the players, coaches, and everyone associated with the Sharks. “ Your hard work and dedication have brought immense pride to our province and our country. Congratulations on making history and setting a new standard for SA rugby.” The premier said this triumph is not only a testament to the exceptional skill and determination of the Sharks, but also highlights the strength of South African rugby on the global stage

“Notably, this team included around nine players who proudly represented our nation in the Springboks, successfully defending the Rugby World Cup in 2023,” said Dube-Ncube. The premier said the success of the Sharks goes beyond the field. “It is a victory for transformation in the sport, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and diversity. The Sharks are a beacon of hope and pride for people of colour, inspiring future generations and breaking barriers within the sport,” she said.

In addition, Dube-Ncube praised the South African girls soccer team for winning the 2024 CAF African Schools Football Championship in Tanzania. South Africa beat Morocco 5-4 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in the final. Dube-Ncube congratulated the team for demonstrating resilience, courage, and sportsmanship in the face of hardship.