KZN Premier, Economic Development MEC pay tribute to late Eyadini Lounge business owner, describe him as a ‘trailblazer’

Durban- Condolences continued to pour in yesterday following the death of Jabulani “Mjay” Zama, the owner of popular restaurant Eyadini Lounge in uMlazi. Yesterday, on their Instagram page, Eyadini confirmed Zama’s death.

“We are saddened by the passing of our founder Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama. An amazing soul full of love, joy and faith ascended to heaven and away from us but closer to God.” Eyadini Lounge said the establishment would be temporarily closed until further notice, and requested that the family be given space to mourn. Family spokesperson Mbali Madikane said they were devastated. She said that Zama had been on dialysis, but his condition had worsened on Friday.

“We are still in shock. We admitted him to hospital on Friday where it was confirmed that he had suffered a stroke.” She said funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised. The DA’s Mmabatho Tembe said Eyadini had been known across the country.

“People have come from all over the country to have the Eyadini experience. The DA in uMlazi sends its condolences to the family and friends.” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described Zama as the epitome of tenacity and determination. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a trailblazer and visionary, Jabulani Mjay Zama, whose establishment, Eyadini Lounge, transformed not only the fortunes of KwaZulu-Natal tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors but transcended national boundaries.”

In conveying her condolences to Zama’s family and friends, she said he contributed to the growth of the township economy, and his business created employment for many people down the value chain. “In addition to his business acumen and philanthropy, Mjay was passionate about giving back to his community. He was also a business mentor to up and coming young entrepreneurs,” said the premier. She added that had built his business from scratch and turned it into a popular spot for both locals and global tourists.

“With Mjay’s passing, we close a chapter in the life of a pioneering giant whose drive knew no obstacles, but instead saw a chance to turn challenges into opportunities. He knew what it meant to start something, to be persistent and to live a legacy.” KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma, said Zama’s untimely death was a big blow for the hospitality sector. “On behalf of all categories of staff in the department and two of our entities – the KZN Tourism Authority and the KZN Liquor Authority – we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family.”

Duma said they sympathised with the staff, event organisers, artists and other emerging entrepreneurs in the entire value chain of the hospitality industry who are now facing uncertainty as a result of this tragic development. “We pause to pay tribute to Jigger Money, as he was popularly known, for putting uMlazi township firmly on the global map as a destination for tourists and music lovers.” Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said Zama contributed to job creation and the growth of the township economy.