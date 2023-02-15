KZN premier hails Ramaphosa’s leadership

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube used Tuesday’s State Of the Nation Address debate to give an update on the work done after last year’s floods. Her speech came as yet another state of disaster has been declared due to damage caused by flooding in several provinces, including KZN.

Dube-Ncube told the gathering in Cape Town that KZN had been able to restore water supply, was repairing sanitation infrastructure and had ensured that many of the affected businesses were back in operation. She praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for demonstrating leadership. “When we were hit by the devastation of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal (last April), President Ramaphosa was the first on the ground to the rescue of KZN. Never have we seen a president who is better and more adequately suited to the challenges of our time than President Ramaphosa,” said Dube-Ncube.

Outlining the work thus far she said there had been: Full restoration of water in eThekwini and repairs to the damaged pipeline that supplies uMlazi, including Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, were at an advanced stage. Repairs to the Ohlange Sewerage Pump Station that affected the northern and central beaches of Durban had been completed. The completion of 46 schools, while 123 were at the construction stage, and 187 were undergoing procurement processes from a total of 356 schools that were damaged. She added that the 135 mass-care centres that had housed hundreds of families had been closed, with families moved to better accommodation. “The support by the national government has been phenomenal.

“We have provided dignity and privacy to the families and individuals who lost their homes in the floods. “Progress is also being made in linking them to permanent housing projects in land parcels that have already been identified in various affected municipalities. “We have to date secured eight land parcels, which will be used for permanent housing solutions in the Western, Northern and Southern regions. A total of R325 million has been set aside,” the premier continued.